BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 224.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $312,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

