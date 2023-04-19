Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Shares of NYSE BGX opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $13.47.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 92,594 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the third quarter worth $124,000.
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
