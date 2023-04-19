Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 984,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $126.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

