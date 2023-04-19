Blockearth (BLET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.50 Million

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Blockearth token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockearth has traded down 0% against the dollar. Blockearth has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockearth

Blockearth’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

