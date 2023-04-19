Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Sharelynn Faye Moore Sells 2,016 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,247 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $139,745.39.

On Thursday, February 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $147,216.80.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. 3,486,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,004,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,810,000 after buying an additional 469,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,395,000 after purchasing an additional 451,501 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.07.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Stories

