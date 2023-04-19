BlueArk Tops One Day Volume of $276,493.53 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,247.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.35 or 0.00440870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00121891 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00041132 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001226 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002564 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.