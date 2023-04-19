Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 264,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BVH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:BVH opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is presently 24.77%.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. engages in real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through Sales of VOIs and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. The Sales of VOIs and Financing segment includes marketing and sales activity related to VOIs.

Featured Stories

