Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Short Interest Update

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines
In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Blueprint Medicines Price Performance
NASDAQ BPMC traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $48.96. 579,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,306. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.72.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.