Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Short Interest Update

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.68.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $48.96. 579,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,306. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

