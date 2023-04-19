BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.61 and last traded at C$13.63. Approximately 88,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 209,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.67.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.63.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

