Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,942,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 2,296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,078.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOWFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BOWFF opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.36.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.