BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $60.47. 323,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

