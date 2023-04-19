BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $44.90 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 360.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,128 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,317 shares. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

