BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 65,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,529. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

