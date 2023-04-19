BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 117,453 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $70,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $140.79. The stock had a trading volume of 672,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.