BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,786 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,228. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

