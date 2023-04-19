BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 644 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $184.80. 759,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,736. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.85.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

