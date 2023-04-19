BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $17.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $487.39. 2,508,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.06 and a 200 day moving average of $507.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

