Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to C$46.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRLXF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Boralex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587. Boralex has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75.

About Boralex

Boralex, Inc engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Solar Power Stations, Thermal Power Power Stations, and Corporate. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

