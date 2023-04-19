Breakwater Capital Group Buys New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.11) to GBX 4,890 ($60.51) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.10) to GBX 2,750 ($34.03) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,070.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.8 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO stock opened at $184.01 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $207.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.73.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

