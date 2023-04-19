Breakwater Capital Group Invests $211,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 746,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,209 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 768,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 14,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

VZ stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

