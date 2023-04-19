Breakwater Capital Group Invests $450,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

