Breakwater Capital Group Makes New $296,000 Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Trading Down 0.1 %

ALLE stock opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average is $107.79.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALLE. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

