Breakwater Capital Group Makes New $333,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,618,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $340.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

