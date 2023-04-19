Breakwater Capital Group Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

