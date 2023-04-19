BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 164.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.71. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $672,050.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $225,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,747 shares of company stock worth $7,502,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.