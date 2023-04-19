Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bright Green Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGXX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.42. 1,980,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Bright Green has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Green

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bright Green in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Green in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bright Green in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bright Green in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Green by 571.8% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 239,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 204,245 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

