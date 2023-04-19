Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,300 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 374,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,076,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,374.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 359,027 shares of company stock worth $1,717,269 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Trading Down 1.4 %

BCOV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. 165,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,653. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $178.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.