Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Update

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $137,772,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,430,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $964,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance
Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.67. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.