Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Update

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $137,772,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,430,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $964,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.67. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Brilliant Earth Group

BRLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

