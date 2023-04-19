Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Simon Litherland Buys 17 Shares

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.03) per share, with a total value of £151.47 ($187.44).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 20th, Simon Litherland bought 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 819 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($182.43).

LON:BVIC traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 902 ($11.16). 836,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,524. Britvic plc has a one year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.63) and a one year high of GBX 908.50 ($11.24). The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 850.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 798.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 946 ($11.71).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

