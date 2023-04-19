Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.11

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $5.07. Broadwind shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 849,545 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWEN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.