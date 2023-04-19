Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target at $126.00

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $75.83.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

