Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Price Target at C$7.93

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.93.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$3.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.73. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$3.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$812.27 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
