Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $21.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

