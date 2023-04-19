Brokerages Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target at $33.83

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $14.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

