Brokers Offer Predictions for Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

VSTO stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after buying an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

