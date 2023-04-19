Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the previous session’s volume of 2,452 shares.The stock last traded at $5.45 and had previously closed at $5.28.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Featured Stories

