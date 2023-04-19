BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTBDW remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393. BT Brands has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

