BTS Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,952 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $246.67. The company had a trading volume of 44,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,702. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.08. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $260.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

