BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,298,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 113,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,204. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

