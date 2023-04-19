BTS Asset Management Inc. Makes New $679,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,465,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,192,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 162.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 233,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 144,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPHY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. 315,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,384. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.