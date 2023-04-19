BTS Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.23. 9,240,927 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

