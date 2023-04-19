BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,640 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,422,000 after acquiring an additional 71,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 952,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. 792,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

