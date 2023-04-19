Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Down 11.8% in March

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance
BHLL stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
