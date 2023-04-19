Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Down 11.8% in March

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

BHLL stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

