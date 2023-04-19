Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46.
Bunzl Company Profile
