Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.