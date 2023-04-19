Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$55.98 and last traded at C$56.27. 15,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 7,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BVVBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.
Bureau Veritas Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.58.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.
