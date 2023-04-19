Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

BVRDF stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.32.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

