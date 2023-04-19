Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Shares Up 1.4%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 409.80 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 407.80 ($5.05). 1,093,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 825,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($4.97).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.94) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Bytes Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £981.39 million, a PE ratio of 2,732.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 390.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 398.68.
Insider Activity
About Bytes Technology Group
Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
