Callon Petroleum Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.94 Per Share (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $8.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.89. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,831,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $274,181,000 after acquiring an additional 308,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 287,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 261,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 207,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.