Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 41,722 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Exelixis worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,895,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,477,000 after buying an additional 338,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,397,000 after purchasing an additional 501,571 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 34.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,580 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL stock remained flat at $19.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 118,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.