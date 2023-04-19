Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 3,972 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $41,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.91. 40,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,205. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

